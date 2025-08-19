PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

Shares of PEP opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

