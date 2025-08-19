Matthew 25 Management Corp Sells 7,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Matthew 25 Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 4.8% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,585,468 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $410,978,000 after buying an additional 471,660 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $335.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.59 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 193.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.