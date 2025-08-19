The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 0.9% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

