Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wall Street Zen cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.84.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

