JT Stratford LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 871.2% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 70,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,545 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,585,468 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $410,978,000 after acquiring an additional 471,660 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $335.16 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.59 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 193.73, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

