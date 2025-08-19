Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Decreases Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,822,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4%

Union Pacific stock opened at $219.90 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

