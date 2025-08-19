JT Stratford LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

JT Stratford LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,447 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $394.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.05 and a 200-day moving average of $371.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.76.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

