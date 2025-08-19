Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,861,000 after buying an additional 187,860 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 34,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $4,327,607.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,568.32. This trade represents a 98.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $54,563,250. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 628,140 shares of company stock worth $84,302,509. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.86 billion, a PE ratio of 580.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.87 and a 200-day moving average of $120.39. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

