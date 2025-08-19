Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $33.23 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,800,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,602,000 after purchasing an additional 712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $177.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.60. The company has a market capitalization of $424.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

