Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. New Street Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

