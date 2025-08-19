Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.92 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $204.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.74 and a 200-day moving average of $174.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,137.64. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,819 shares of company stock worth $49,796,547. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

