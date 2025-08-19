Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,408 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $38,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 467.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price target (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.67.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $625.33 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $561.49 and a 200-day moving average of $498.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

