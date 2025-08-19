Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Medtronic updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.600-5.660 EPS.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

