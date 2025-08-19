Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $278,000 in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2025

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Trading Down 1.1%

KO opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.24. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

