Northern Trust Corp Has $895.84 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,565,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160,359 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $895,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,711,004,000 after purchasing an additional 245,896 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,826,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,881,000 after buying an additional 111,128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,391 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,495,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,479,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $516,413,000 after acquiring an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $359.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.02 and a 200-day moving average of $347.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.60.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

