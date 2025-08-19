Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $36.44 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $36,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,816,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after buying an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 17,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $2,197,930.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,140.98. This trade represents a 57.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 628,140 shares of company stock worth $84,302,509. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.86 billion, a PE ratio of 580.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $190.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.39.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

