Top Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – August 16th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, First Solar, Chevron, Deere & Company, and Caterpillar are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture and distribute goods used in construction, manufacturing and transportation—such as heavy machinery, aerospace equipment and building materials. Because their revenues depend on economic activity and capital investment, industrial stocks often serve as a barometer for broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,099,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,268,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average of $305.81. Tesla has a twelve month low of $202.59 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 191.08, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,795,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,011,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.27 and a 200 day moving average of $229.63. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,964,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,422,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.06. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $19.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,927,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,773. First Solar has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.26 and its 200-day moving average is $153.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,613,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,853. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average is $148.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE stock traded up $9.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.68. 2,673,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,860. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $371.16 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $10.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.41. 3,105,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,488. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $441.15. The company has a market capitalization of $190.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

See Also