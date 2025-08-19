Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Up 1.0%

RTX opened at $155.56 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $208.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.71.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

