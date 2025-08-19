Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 61,015 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,015 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.1% of Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $141,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. HSBC dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

