bLong Financial LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

bLong Financial LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of bLong Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. bLong Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

