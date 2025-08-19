Credit Agricole S A Buys 186,221 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $100,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2%

HON opened at $216.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

