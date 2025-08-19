Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.940-14.940 EPS.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $394.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.05 and a 200-day moving average of $371.19. The firm has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $432.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.76.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 88.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Scott Marsh Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

