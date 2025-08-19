Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,413,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $308.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $279.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

