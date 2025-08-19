Bank OZK Sells 1,536 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Bank OZK lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

