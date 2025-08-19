Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 434 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

