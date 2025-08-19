Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $38,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $137.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

