Aviso Financial Inc. Invests $616,000 in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective (up from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.67.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $625.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.35. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

