Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $350.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $329.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.50.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $326.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $356.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.58 and a 200 day moving average of $241.11.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,320. The trade was a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Fabrinet by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

