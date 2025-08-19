Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2,682.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 143,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 780.7% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,527 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, Chairman Jared Isaacman purchased 104,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,754,385.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This represents a 12.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,592 shares in the company, valued at $623,141.76. The trade was a 29.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE FOUR opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $127.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.