Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s 7th Largest Position

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,953,000 after buying an additional 3,324,648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

