Bank OZK Lowers Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Bank OZK reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,355,546,000 after purchasing an additional 185,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 330,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,780,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,500,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,163 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $490.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $371.76 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $524.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.