iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,393,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,632 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $188.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.19.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

