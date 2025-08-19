CWS Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $289.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.62 and a 200 day moving average of $268.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.