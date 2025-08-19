Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 836 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Shares of PG stock opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.17. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

