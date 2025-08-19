Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Buys New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 601,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,489,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.5% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,215,000 after buying an additional 785,494 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $289.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

