Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 121,106 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,106 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $240,653,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.84.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

