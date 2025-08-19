JT Stratford LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

JT Stratford LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1072 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

