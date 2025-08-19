BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 61,978 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 779,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,978 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $130,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.96.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $305.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.50 and a 200 day moving average of $230.48. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

