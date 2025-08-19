Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Crabel Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 287,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,530,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,282,000 after purchasing an additional 447,443 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 79,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.