Corient IA LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 598,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 322,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

