Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,937 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of CME Group worth $1,010,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $270.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.83. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.44 and a twelve month high of $290.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

