JT Stratford LLC Has $17.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,777,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 299,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VCIT stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3408 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

