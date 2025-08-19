Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 54,470 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,470 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $46,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $176.14 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The company has a market cap of $285.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.71.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.12.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

