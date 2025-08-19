Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 91,791 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,362 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,938 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 232,573 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 538,876 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227,736 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

