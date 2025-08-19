SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $306.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $228.26 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

