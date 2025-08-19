UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on August 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on August 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 7/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 7/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 6/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 6/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 6/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 6/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 6/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 6/6/2025.

NYSE UNH opened at $308.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $279.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

