Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.9% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after buying an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,264,000 after buying an additional 1,360,475 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.3%

GDX stock opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

