2,042 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $258,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,954,250. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,599 shares of company stock valued at $38,455,220. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.9%

MPWR stock opened at $850.31 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $746.99 and its 200-day moving average is $664.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%. The business had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.