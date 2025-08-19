Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 961 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

