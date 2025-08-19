Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 124.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

